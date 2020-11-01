Miro Claims Jon Moxley Is Like A Dinosaur: “I’m Here To Take Out All The Dinosaurs”

It appears that Miro has one eye on the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, as he recently took a shot at him during an interview.
Miro and Jon Moxley are yet to cross paths and feud together in the world of AEW, although they have competed plenty of times in the past during their WWE careers.
During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Miro claimed that Jon Moxley is a dinosaur, claiming he is only good at professional wrestling and nothing else.
“Being multitalented. This is what we’re missing in our business. [The Butcher’s] a multitalented guy. Kip is a multitalented guy. I’m a multitalented guy… Whereas you see Jon Moxley? He’s a dinosaur, and I’m here to take out all the dinosaurs, man, because you can’t be just good at one thing now. Now it’s 2020. You’ve got to be good at a lot of things. If you’re just good at freaking professional wrestling, then I’m going to come and take you out when the time is right.”