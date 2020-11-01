Miro Claims Jon Moxley Is Like A Dinosaur: “I’m Here To Take Out All The Dinosaurs”

It appears that Miro has one eye on the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, as he recently took a shot at him during an interview.

Miro and Jon Moxley are yet to cross paths and feud together in the world of AEW, although they have competed plenty of times in the past during their WWE careers.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Miro claimed that Jon Moxley is a dinosaur, claiming he is only good at professional wrestling and nothing else.