Miro Discusses If AEW Would Benefit From Signing Brock Lesnar

Miro recently conducted an interview with Inside The Ropes where he spoke about whether or not AEW should sign Brock Lesnar.

The Beast is currently out of contract with WWE and is technically a free agent, meaning that AEW could technically sign him. Miro gave his thoughts on that possibility and whether AEW needs Lesnar.

“I mean, Brock is great,” Miro said. “Brock, whatever he does, he’s an entity, right? He’s the show himself; he can be his own show himself. Would we benefit from it? I absolutely think we would. Do we need him? Absolutely not.”

Miro then spoke about the roster, in general, and how good the company is at giving everyone opportunities across the board.

“So, the other good thing about AEW is that we give opportunities to everybody,” Miro said. “You don’t see the same people on TV every week. One day, you see Luther main-eventing the show. The next, you see a whole bunch of different guys. You never see this in other promotions, because we give opportunities to everybody to shine. “But who is the one man that is the diamond in the rough?” Miro questioned. “That’s really hard to say because there’s just too many. We all know how good Ricky Starks is. We all know how good Kip Sabian is. We all know how good, clearly, Hangman is. Hangman is a fantastic guy! I’ve never worked with him, but just watching him– “Even people that people maybe forgot how good they are, like Colt Cabana,” Miro added. “He’s so good man, and he’s been himself for so many years, and maybe people don’t notice that but he’s so good at what he does. And Matt Sydal, Serena Deeb. Who else? I said Ricky Starks. There’s so many. The Bucks. There’s so many talented people under one roof and everybody wants to do great that night. We don’t save anything. We don’t say, ‘Hey, let’s save it for the pay-per-view’ or, you know, ‘Let’s save it for this.’ It’s all right then and there. You give it all that night, and I think that’s what makes everybody so special.”