Miro Discusses Working A Russian Gimmick And Dusty Rhodes Pairing Him & Lana

Miro recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he reflected on having to work a Russian gimmick, despite being from Bulgaria.

“I mean, it didn’t matter because you see this wit the Olympics all the time, a certain country goes and reaches out and gets other people from different countries and make them theirs to compete. In my eyes, it made sense but I don’t think we told that story right. I think we just threw it out there and it didn’t matter because we had so much heat that it didn’t matter what we did. People in Bulgaria hated it, and probably still do, but it didn’t matter I was living my dream, you could have given me the Tenessee flag and I wouldn’t care.”

Miro then spoke about Lana’s role within the Russian gimmick and how she nailed the accent, revealing it was actually Dusty Rhodes who put them together.

“She’s great with accents, she lived in Russia for 12 years and graduated a ballet school there, the only American to graduate a ballet school. So, she had the accent and the perfect Russian and that’s when Dream first saw doing a promo class, he said: “baby, if you want to make it you’ve got to go with Miro.” The second day he saw her, he put us together and we made it around the world, Dream knows what he was doing.”

Miro then spoke about whether or not he thought Lana would be released alongside him earlier this year.

“No, I didn’t think CJ was going to be released at all I think she’s their top talent. Her social media alone costs the money they pay her and she loves it there and she loves the opportunity to perform and all that. When it started happening I kind of had a feeling and I almost called Carano myself and was like “Hey, are you going to fire me?” But he texted me to call him.”

