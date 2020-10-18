Miro Hints That Ben Carter Has Joined WWE: “He’s Gone To The Dark Side”

During his latest Twitch stream, AEW’s newest talent, Miro hinted that Ben Carter has opted to sign for WWE over becoming All Elite.

Ben Carter has impressed during his performances with AEW during his few opportunities in recent weeks. He had a brilliant match with Scorpio Sky during the recent one-hour episode of AEW Dynamite and he gained a lot of praise for it.

Shortly after that, the British wrestler tested positive for COVID-19, but there has been a lot of talk about his future lately. It’s been made well-known that both AEW and WWE are interested in signing him, but Miro seemed to hint that Carter has signed with WWE on Twitch.

“I know, but we lost Ben Carter. He’s gone to the dark side,” said Miro, presumably referring to the WWE. “I mean, good luck to him. I was really impressed with his stuff.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription.)

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1317242030502912000?s=20