Miro Praises Lana For “Doing Her Job To Perfection”

Miro recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he praised his wife for the work she is doing right now in WWE.

Lana has been in an odd spot for the past six weeks in WWE, where she has been put through the announce table on every episode of WWE Raw by Nia Jax. However, intertwined with that, Lana has had a WWE Raw Women’s Championship match and earned a spot on the WWE Raw Women’s Survivor Series team.

Miro was asked whether or not his departure has led to her booking, and he admitted he has no idea, but he does know that Lana is doing her job to perfection.