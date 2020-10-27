Miro Praises Lana For “Doing Her Job To Perfection”

Miro recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he praised his wife for the work she is doing right now in WWE.
Lana has been in an odd spot for the past six weeks in WWE, where she has been put through the announce table on every episode of WWE Raw by Nia Jax. However, intertwined with that, Lana has had a WWE Raw Women’s Championship match and earned a spot on the WWE Raw Women’s Survivor Series team.
Miro was asked whether or not his departure has led to her booking, and he admitted he has no idea, but he does know that Lana is doing her job to perfection.
“I don’t book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell.
“She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community.”