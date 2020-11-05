Miro Recalls Being Released By WWE & His Final Match On WWE Raw

Miro was a recent guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast where he reflected on the end of his career with WWE.

He spoke about his final match with the company, which took place on WWE Raw in tag team action, and Miro revealed how the plans changed throughout the bout and how he had to protect himself from being buried in the match.

“I was thinking [about]the last match I had on TV,” Miro stated. “I knew that was my last match. It was me, Humberto Carrillo, young kid, against Garza and Bobby. The match started. We were supposed to go over. Next thing you know, I’m losing. Next thing you know, now Garza is beating me, not Bobby, who I was feuding with, the other guy. I already have no wins against none of these people, so it [didn’t] matter. “I’m a professional. Cool, whatever you want to do that’s what we do. So then comes the finish, a roll up. The instructions was for him to leave the ring. Next thing you know, I see the ref goes to his ear. Next thing, Angel goes up to the corner and raises his hand while I’m in the ring sitting from a roll up, and I turn around and back in the back my eye, I see what’s happening. I just charged him and beat the f–k out of him. I just saw him there, and my eyes turned red because I knew what they were trying to do. Rikishi always told me, ‘you got to protect yourself. Nobody’s going to look after you,’ and I just went there, and I started clubbing him. “And he rolled out, and I broke Joey Mercury’s rule, which is if you’re babyface and you lose you, you never raise your hand, but I just so wanted to stick it up to everybody and say it doesn’t f–king matter who wins or loses because I am Miro and just raised my hands. And that was it. I came through the back. Vince said he’s going to give me a bonus. He said he’s going to give me a bonus because ‘oh, they’re trying to bury you out there. You really took care of yourself.’

When it came to his actual release, Miro admitted that he had a feeling, but when he got the call he took the time to vent his frustrations. He also revealed that a group of talents got together because they were unhappy with how WWE was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and he felt that he was blamed for that.

“I got a text message the day of,” Miro recalled. “It said, ‘Miro, we need to talk.’ I actually had the feeling, so I wanted to call [Mark] Carano. I was like, should I text him, but I was at the vet. It was like, okay, I’ll take care of the dogs first, and the next thing you know, I got a text message. ‘Hey, we need to talk.’ I knew right away. So I called him. He told me, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and I really lashed out for five minutes. I did lash out because there’s just so much. It was just much over the years. “I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation. We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office. From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they’re gonna fire me because they’re going to blame it all on me of course because I’m the guy, but it doesn’t matter. “They fired me. I lashed out because I think we’re on the path of doing something good because I do want to protect the boys. We all wanted to protect the boys and the girls. That didn’t work out, and that’s why I felt like they cut me underneath because I was just so angry man.”

Miro spoke about how after he was fired, he knew straight away that AEW was the place for him to go, even though he had offers elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, I got fired. I went home,” Miro said. “I didn’t tell my mother because I thought she was going to get worried and all that, but I had not a single worry. Not at all. I knew it. I knew everything is timing. They think it sucks. They think they’re doing me dirty because of the pandemic, but that’s not true at all because I’m going to wait my three months. I’m going to talk to you guys. “I know I’m f–king good. I’m not a scrub. I know I’m gonna get work, and that’s what happened. I contacted AEW. They contacted me. I had a few offers before from different places, but I knew AEW is the place. I still think it is, and I think it always will be.”

Chris Jericho also added that Tony Khan spoke with him and Chris stated that Miro was the name the AEW President picked out of all the released WWE Superstars.

“When everybody got released, because there was a bunch of guys, 15 guys or whatever was, I was asking Tony, ‘are you’re interested in any of these guys? If I can reach out, I will,’ and you were the one name out of all them that was mentioned,” Jericho revealed. “He thought a little bit about one of the other brothers, but you were the one for sure and asked my advice, and it’s like, yes, I totally vouch for him. Great guy, great worker. He’s gonna be way better, and he will be with us, but let’s not just have him come here and just hang out. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)