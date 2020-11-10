Miro Recalls Heat He & Lana Suffered In WWE When They Got Engaged

During his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Miro reflected on getting head in WWE when he and Lana got engaged in real life.

Fans will recall when Miro was in a storyline with Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler where Miro and Lana were no longer together on WWE television. However, when an image of him and Lana was leaked getting engaged in real life, the angle was quickly squashed.

“Literally, I have no idea. I’ve never had heat with anybody,” Miro said. “I remember the one time I had was about the wedding, but it was not our fault either. They said we leaked the pictures, which is not true at all. So we were in the angle, [it was]me and Summer against Lana and Dolph, and the one summer, we did get engaged, but she sent that picture to the office and to some of the girls. It’s her happiest day of her life. She’s getting engaged. “Somebody leaks that and they blame her. They blame me. I do jobs for six months. Our story gets cancelled that night we were in Chicago. I remember it because I was supposed to win the IC title. I was supposed to get married with Summer. They nixed it that night, and when I talked to Vince, he’s like, ‘well, TMZ, it’s like CNN. It’s world news. Everybody knows it’s true… Everybody will go against it.’ So CJ did nothing for a long time, and I was doing jobs forever.”

In a more positive moment of his WWE career, Miro also recalled his WrestleMania 31 entrance when he had a tank to come down to the ring.