Miro Recalls Heat He & Lana Suffered In WWE When They Got Engaged

During his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Miro reflected on getting head in WWE when he and Lana got engaged in real life.
Fans will recall when Miro was in a storyline with Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler where Miro and Lana were no longer together on WWE television. However, when an image of him and Lana was leaked getting engaged in real life, the angle was quickly squashed.
“Literally, I have no idea. I’ve never had heat with anybody,” Miro said. “I remember the one time I had was about the wedding, but it was not our fault either. They said we leaked the pictures, which is not true at all. So we were in the angle, [it was]me and Summer against Lana and Dolph, and the one summer, we did get engaged, but she sent that picture to the office and to some of the girls. It’s her happiest day of her life. She’s getting engaged.
“Somebody leaks that and they blame her. They blame me. I do jobs for six months. Our story gets cancelled that night we were in Chicago. I remember it because I was supposed to win the IC title. I was supposed to get married with Summer. They nixed it that night, and when I talked to Vince, he’s like, ‘well, TMZ, it’s like CNN. It’s world news. Everybody knows it’s true… Everybody will go against it.’ So CJ did nothing for a long time, and I was doing jobs forever.”
In a more positive moment of his WWE career, Miro also recalled his WrestleMania 31 entrance when he had a tank to come down to the ring.
“So we get there, and I see this tank. And I was like, ‘oh that’s pretty cool,’ and they’re like, ‘well, this is for you.’ I’m like, ‘f–k out of here.’ I didn’t believe him, and then my friend hit me up. He’s like, ‘man, they’re looking for Russian soldiers for your entrance. They’re looking for extras.’ I’m like, ‘yeah, right.’ He sends me the ad or whatever it was. He had long hair, so he cut his hair so he can be in the entrance. He’s my first manager Marcus Mac. We started back in 2008 or whatever it was. He is from Finland. He speaks Finnish.
“I’m Bulgarian, but people don’t know. The next thing you know, we’re together at WrestleMania 31. He’s was one of my soldiers. It was just a beautiful moment, and the tank, I was kind of upset because the tank left before the cue. It was supposed to be my music then the tank. It didn’t happen. I was like, ‘no wait! wait!’ But nobody waits and then the tank moved, and I remember, I’m going to take my sweet time because I want to live in this moment. And when I got to that tank, when I got up, I just stared at everybody. It’s like you’ve made it in a sense. This is my moment. This is what I lived for.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)