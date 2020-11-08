Miro Reveals Paul Heyman Hoped His Storyline With Bobby Lashley Could Headline WrestleMania

Miro was a recent guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast where he revealed the original plans for his feud with Bobby Lashley.

Miro spoke about when the storyline was pitched to him, with Paul Heyman actually telling him he thought the storyline could be a main event match at WrestleMania.

“And I left and I stayed home for three or four months and I think Paul Heyman called us with that story, and I was like, ‘Where is it leading?’ Of course because this is my first question. Cool, it’s not my favorite story but where is it leading? ‘Main event of WrestleMania. One of the main events of WrestleMania.’ When you hear that, what are you gonna say? There’s plans and this is September, October, whatever it was so it’s a few months planned and it’s very realistic. Cool, I jumped on board and I knew it was a red flag since the beginning. But we still — we did turn it around. I think because the story was good, it was very controversial, but it didn’t turn around once again until I started having fun. I started playing the crazy guy because Paul Heyman was telling me, ‘You don’t care about her, you’re so over it. You just wanna have fun. You’re fine to be away,’ and we got there eventually but the other side, the other camp, Vince is thinking the complete opposite of, ‘Why are you smiling? Why are you [like]this? You’re heartbroken.’ Now, they can’t get it together between each other and I’m stuck in the middle, and at the end of the day, when everything was said and done, they went all for me but during the period, I guess Vince loved Bobby [Lashley] and his heat and decided [for]him to beat me every night or whatnot.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.)

In the end, Miro wasn’t part of WrestleMania, while Bobby Lashley went one on one with Aleister Black at the two-day event.