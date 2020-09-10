Miro Says He Is “Super Excited About AEW” Following His Debut

Miro made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite this week and he has taken to his YouTube channel to discuss his excitement about his decision.

Miro was revealed as Kip Sabian’s best man and made his debut to a fantastic response from the live audience, announcing that he is all elite.

On his YouTube channel, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how pleased he is to be with AEW

“Today is a special day because today is the best day ever. It’s not just a gimmick, it’s not just a name, it’s not something I just came up with. It is the best day ever. If you haven’t heard any of the promo, I really meant that. Ten years, the same roof, glass ceiling, always pitched that there was this brass ring, this imaginary brass ring. I already told you what to do with the brass ring,” he said. “The feeling is great, I truly feel great. The whole day, I’ve been trying to keep myself numb for the past two or three days, just tune out of old emotions and everything going by. The closer it got, the more excited I got. All day, just going back and forth and thinking, ‘what should I say?’ Not just what I say, but the things that I say, I felt all those things. This is not just a promo, those are my feelings. I do feel that I am the best and I do feel the thing I said about the brass ring. I’m super excited about AEW. There have been about 95,000 people here that I’ve never worked with. Everyone is so nice and so receptive. Kip is great. Kip and Penelope, congratulations on their wedding. Since I’m going to be the best man, it’s going to be the best wedding ever. If you know me, I know a thing or two about weddings. You’ve seen me have about four of them and that’s only the ones you know. I’m stoked. Walking out, I felt goosebumps.”

For those who have been loving the Handsome Chatters and Miro’s Twitch work, do not fear, as he did confirm that he will be continuing with his video games as well.

“I love my video games and Twitch, and I will keep doing Twitch, but wrestling is my love. I came to the United States to be a professional wrestler and now I’m in the best pro wrestling promotion.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)