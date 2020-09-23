Miro To Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan revealed in a tweet on Tuesday evening that Miro, formerly known as the “Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in WWE, will be making his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut tonight on Dynamite.

While his opponent has not been revealed quite yet, this will be Miro’s first match since a tag team match against Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley back in February.

Also announced for tonight’s show:

— Brodie Lee defends the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy

— NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa teams with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida against the winners of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup, Diamante and Ivelisse

— AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams with Darby Allin and red hot newcomer Will Hobbs in a huge six-man tag team match against the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, “The Machine” Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.