Mixed Tag Team Match Was Reportedly On The Cards For WWE WrestleMania 36

According to a report by WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE was planning a mixed tag team match for WWE WrestleMania 36 to pay-off a big storyline.

The report stated that the plans for the Otis and Mandy Rose storyline were going to see a mixed tag team match take place. WWE was going to have Mandy teaming with Heavy Machinery to take on Sonya Deville and the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Prior to all the changes, a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2020

Of course, with WWE WrestleMania 36 still going ahead, there is a chance that this match, or something similar could still end up happening.