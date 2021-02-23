Miz And Mrs. Returning April 12 Following WWE Raw

While Dakota Kai has thrived in her role as a heel, the WWE NXT Superstar has admitted she did have reservations about turning.

Kai originally turned heel back at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 when she attacked her former Team Kick partner, and best friend Tegan Nox. While the idea has worked out well for her character, Dakota admitted when talking to Fightful.com that she did have some reservations about turning heel at first.

“Okay, well, I’m in my fourteenth year of pro wrestling right now, which is really weird to say, and for 99% of those years I was playing babyface. Because it was the most natural role for me to play. It was easy. There were no real challenges there. I was just myself. When this idea was originally brought to me, I did have some reservations just because it was a newer role. I did play a little bit of the heel role back in Australia in MCW, because it’s easy for the Kiwi to be the bad guy in Australia because we have that rivalry there. But, never anything to this extent. So, I have to admit I did have some fears just because this wasn’t going to be easy for me to do and there were going to be big challenges there. But, once the turned happened at War Games everything started rolling and I started gatherng more confidence with everything that I did. Then, the pairing with Raquel helped me so much more because I did feel like I hit a ceiling in terms of what I was doing as a heel even if it was only a few months. But, once she was paired with me, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re taking this ball and we’re running with it,’ you know what I mean? I feel like we’re still doing that to this day,” Kai said.

Since that point, Dakota Kai has ended up in a tag team with Raquel Gonzalez, and she revealed that it was the company who brought that idea to them.

“They actually came to us with this idea on the creative side,” Dakota Kai told Fightful. “Hunter was the guy and the team, they really were the ones who paired us together. It’s crazy thinking about it now because Raquel was my first match at the Performance Center after I got signed and I was one of her first matches, too. So, everything has really come full circle. But, I think the main thing us that a lot of us girls in the locker room are super, super stoked about was she was at the Performance Center before I was. So, she was there a while and she never really had that breakout moment or really given any opportunity to be on the big stage of being on NXT TV.”

Dakota spoke about her tag team partner in more detail, stating that everyone was excited about Raquel getting the opportunity due to how hard she works.

“When the idea was finally brought out us, everyone—not just myself—we were so stoked for her. Because she’s one of the hardest workers and super lovely, too, and I knew we’d get along. You don’t want to be paired with someone and be like ‘Oh, no.’ But, she’s so nice and she’s the hardest worker. She’s super strong. She’s a freakin’ powerhouse. So, it only helped my sort of… I’d just turned heel a few months before. So, it really helped my creativity in terms of opening up more potential opportunities to play that role,” Kai said.

The duo have been very dominant together since they joined forces, and they recently won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and they will be challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the 3/3 episode of WWE NXT.