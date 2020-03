WWE has announced that Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison will be in action against Heavy Machinery this evening on Friday Night Smackdown.

The titles will not be on the line, and this may be one of very few matches on tonight’s broadcast, as the show emanates live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Rob Gronkowski will also be on hand to provide more details on WrestleMania 36 expanding to two nights on April 4-5th, and his duties as co-host!