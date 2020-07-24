Two brand new segments have been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown as the blue brand prepares the build towards WWE SummerSlam.

There will be a brand new episode of Miz TV on tonight’s show as The Miz and his partner, John Morrison welcome Naomi to the show as she reflects on her defeat last week.

As well as that, the Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Golden Role Models will also be appearing on the show to discuss the current landscape of the division.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will also feature a bar fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy as their storyline continues to develop.