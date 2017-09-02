The Miz Wants The Hardys To Join The Miztourage

On Monday, Jeff Hardy won a battle royal which earned him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on next Monday’s episode of Raw.

On Friday, The Miz, who is currently the Intercontinental Champion, posted a video on Instagram where he wished Jeff Hardy a happy belated birthday, and he asked both Hardys to join the Miztourage.

“Yesterday was Jeff Hardy’s birthday. And from myself and the Miztourage: happy belated birthday, Jeff. I would like to extend an offer to you. I would like to offer you and your brother, Matt Hardy, to join the Miztourage. Matt’s being so negative with the ‘delete, delete, delete,’ I want to bring positivity to you and your brother — I want to restore, restore, restore the Hardys career back into the prominence of the Attitude Era days. The Hardys, baby! Think about what I’ve done for Axel and Bo; I could do the same thing for you. If you’re broke, we can fix it. Think about it. We don’t need an Intercontinental title match on Monday Night Raw. What’s one match to a career? Restore, restore, restore.”

