MJF Is Hoping To Become The Greatest World Champion Ever

The ‘Salt of the Earth,’ MJF scored a major victory at AEW’s Double or Nothing in an impressive showing against Jungle Boy.
However, prior to the event, he spoke to B/R Live where he discussed what he hopes to achieve throughout his career, stating he wants to become the greatest World Champion in the history of professional wrestling.
“I’d love to stand back here and go, ‘stand-up, acting, whatever,’ but in all reality, God put me on this green Earth to be a professional wrestler. That’s why I was born, that’s why I was placed here, that’s what I was meant to do, that’s what I’m supposed to do and it’s very obvious,” said MJF. “I could look into this camera and say and say, ‘yeah, I would love to do movies. I would love to do TV, music, whatever because I’m so multi-talented there’s literally nothing I can’t do.’ But realistically, I understand why I was placed here, and it was to be the greatest World Champion in the history of our great sport that is pro wrestling.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)