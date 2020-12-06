MJF Reveals How Long His Current AEW Contract Is

AEW fans can get excited for the future because MJF has confirmed that his current contract with the company is a long one.

MJF has thrived so far in AEW as one of the top stars in the company, and during a recent interview with MMAFighting, he discussed being in AEW.

MJF spoke about the freedom people are given in AEW, admitting the only person that can be blamed for failing in the company is themselves, as he went on to reveal he is currently signed to a five-year deal.