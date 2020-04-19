MJF Reveals That He May Require Surgery: “Something Awful Has Happened To Me”

MJF has taken to social media to address why he hasn’t been showcased on AEW Dynamite lately, revealing he might need to have surgery.

MJF was among the AEW talent that did not travel to Georgia for the latest set of tapings, which AEW is using right now. The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Nyla Rose, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SCU, and Big Swole were also on that list, which was reported by WrestlingInc.com.

It appears that MJF’s reasoning could be due to an injury, as he stated something “awful” happened to him, which has gotten worse.

I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time. https://t.co/1WoXSzPh7r — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 13, 2020