MJF Reveals Which Non-AEW Wrestler He Would Like To Face

MJF recently took to social media where he revealed which wrestler he would most like he to face that isn’t on the AEW roster.

In a now-deleted tweet, MJF answered a fan in who he would most like to wrestle and former NXT Champion, Adam Cole was the man who took the top spot.

MJF teased the idea with the hashtags #Betterthanyou vs #BayBay, which would certainly present an interesting match up.