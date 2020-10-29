MJF vs Chris Jericho Set For AEW Full Gear After Wild Town Hall Meeting (Video)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman took his campaign to join The Inner Circle to a whole new level this week.

AEW Dynamite played host to a Town Hall Meeting pitting the Burberry-clad promo prodigy against the demo god, Chris Jericho. Both stars debated their position on whether or not MJF should be added to the stable, while answering questions from a panel of AEW wrestlers and special guests.

Luchasaurus imparted his wisdom, Reba embarrassingly fan-girled all over the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla, Peter Avalon took his shot and got laughed off stage, and even the great Eric Bischoff made his return to AEW television to quote JFK. There was no song-and-dance number this time, but all the same it was a pretty wild night on Dynamite.

At the end of the Town Hall, it was announced that MJF and Chris Jericho would face off in a one-on-one match at AEW Full Gear, and if the messiah of the microphone manages to defeat his Canadian idol, he’ll be accepted into the ranks of The Inner Circle.