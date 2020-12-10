MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring For A Second Time With Help From Inner Circle & Miro

MJF still has a grasp on the Dynamite Diamond ring after beating Orange Cassidy in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

MJF won the ring last year by defeating Hangman Adam Page. MJF and Cassidy then qualified for this year’s bout by being the last two remaining in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale during Winter is Coming.

The ring bearer’s win, however, may not have happened if it weren’t for The Inner Circle and Miro. Post-match, Miro went on a rampage and attacked everyone in his way. Take a look for yourself.