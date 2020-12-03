MLW
MLW 2020 Opera Cup Semi-Finals Set
The first round of MLW’s 2020 Opera Cup tournament is in the books.
This week’s MLW Fusion saw ACH beat Laredo Kid, while Low Ki beat Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event. The previous first round matches saw Tom Lawlor withstand Rocky Romero and Richard Holliday outlast TJP.
As a result, the tournament’s semi-finals matches will be Lawlor versus ACH and Holliday versus Low Ki.
The next round of the #OperaCup is now set. @FilthyTomLawlor takes on ACH. Meanwhile Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) will go one on one vs Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior).
Who do you have coming out on top? pic.twitter.com/rLktem87ol
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020
This is the second year for the Opera Cup tourney under the MLW banner. Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the 2019 edition by beating Brian Pillman Jr. in the finals.
The company is in the midst of their restart after shutting down production for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation for new, weekly episodes of Fusion, MLW has welcomed the likes of ACH, TJP, and Lio Rush.
AEW
Wednesday Is For Wrestling: 11/25 AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion & WWE NXT Previews
WWE NXT Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
While WWE NXT is certainly more of a mystery, with only two matches announced at this point, the in-ring return of the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne could be enough to sway some viewers. Dunne competed on an episode of NXT UK last month, but he has not wrestled for the black-and-gold brand proper since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. He’ll represent Team McAfee in a ladder match against an unknown member of The Undisputed Era tonight, with the winner earning his team the advantage inside WarGames.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show is a singles match between Candice LeRae and the recently returned Ember Moon. LeRae and her protege Indi Hartwell attacked Moon and Toni Storm last week, immediately after the makeshift duo picked up a tag team victory over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. If that all sounds a bit confusing, it’s likely that this chaos is leading to the already announced WarGames match between LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart, who have yet to announce their respective teams.
And while it’s unlikely he’ll be in action tonight, fans should be VERY excited about former world champion Kevin Owens returning to NXT this evening. He’ll be joining the commentary booth as Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett) has the week off. KO has a long history of being excellent behind the desk, going all the way back to his time in PWG.
AEW Dynamite Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
After getting tanked in Las Vegas last week compliments of their brand new member MJF, The Inner Circle returns to business tonight as the “Demo God” Chris Jericho teams with Jake Hager to take on SCU vets Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. This is a first-time match between Jericho and Daniels despite their nearly SIX DECADES of combined experience inside the ring, something that “Le Champion” is very excited about.
AEW has also announced another contract signing between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his next challenger, Kenny Omega. The champ was assaulted backstage by an unknown entity last week before he could sign his name on the dotted line, but they’ll give it another go this evening.
Death Triangle is officially back, after Pentagon Jr. chose his family over Eddie Kingston last week. PAC returns to action tonight, teaming with Rey Fenix against The Butcher & The Blade.
Also announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is a tag team match between TH2 and the newly signed Top Flight, Hikaru Shida defends the women’s world title against Anna Jay of the Dark Order, Hangman Page battles John Silver, and big Will Hobbs will be in action for the first time since betraying Cody Rhodes and joining up with Team Taz.
MLW FUSION Preview | Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
After a successful return to form last week, MLW FUSION continues tonight with the first round of the 2020 Opera Cup. In the first of two tournament matches, former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will take on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s veteran Rocky Romero. Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s TJP battles Richard Holliday.
One of the more exciting acquisitions Major League Wrestling has made in their lengthy time off is none other than the heavyweight juggernaut Calvin Tankman. The “Indestructible” star will make his FUSION debut tonight after spending the summer as a mainstay for GCW and making waves all around the indie scene. Tankman picked up three singles victories during the incredible Collective weekend in October.
Finally, we’ll get an update on the condition of MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Last week, Hammerstone scored an extremely quick victory over some poor soul before demanding a higher level of competition. Following the FUSION main event, he came out to confront MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, but was subsequently destroyed by CONTRA Unit and their new masked associate.
For those new to MLW FUSION you can watch the show completely free on YouTube every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. The show still airs in its long-term spot on beIN SPORTS every Saturday as well.
MLW
MLW Announces 2020 Opera Cup Bracket: Wrestlers From AAA, IMPACT & NJPW To Compete
Major League Wrestling has revealed all eight competitors as well as the brackets for the upcoming 2020 Opera Cup.
The single elimination tournament dates back to the start of the 20th century. The actual physical Opera Cup trophy was in the possession of the Hart family for more than 50 years until it was gifted to MLW in 2019 when the tournament was resurrected.
This year’s incarnation will see stars from all around the world compete, including mainstays in AAA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.
On the left side of the bracket, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor battles New Japan veteran Rocky Romero, while the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid takes on free agent ACH.
On the right side of the bracket, Davey Boy Smith Jr. looks to rebound from an upsetting loss to reigning world champion Jacob Fatu when he takes on another former champ in Low Ki. Richard Holiday will also take on IMPACT Wrestling’s TJP.
The first round will begin next Wednesday, November 25 on a special Thanksgiving week edition of MLW FUSION. If you missed The Restart earlier this week, we have complete results as well as the full episode up to watch at THIS LINK.
Indie
MLW Fusion Results (11/18): The Restart Is Finally Here! MLW World Title Match, CONTRA Unit Strikes Again, More
The Restart is finally here! After an eight month hiatus, Major League Wrestling returns tonight with their first all new episode of MLW Fusion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. HERE IS A LIST of all the different ways you can watch MLW each week.
MLW Fusion Results
November 18, 2020
The cold open recapped the entire saga of CONTRA Unit from its inception to where we are today. Tonight all three singles titles are on the line, headlined by Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr.
National Openweight Title Match
Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Dugan
Dugan charges in and gets wasted with a shoulder tackle. Hammerstone hits the Nightmare Pendulum and scores the easiest win of his life in about 15 seconds. After the match, Hammerstone gets on the mic and calls out Jacob Fatu, asking how long the heavyweight champion is going to avoid him.
Winner & Still Champion: Alexander Hammerstone
Next up, Myron Reed defends the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Brian Pillman Jr.’s music hits, but nobody comes out. His music hits and again, no one comes out. The announcers tell us we’re going to take a short break as the challenger has refused to come out to the ring.
MLW World Middleweight Title Match
Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
Back from break and Pillman has finally decided to grace us with his presence. He drops the champion with a quick shoulder tackle and throws wild rights and lefts as soon as the bell rings. Pillman throws a kick on the apron and the two brawl around ringside. Reed starts to fire back with kicks and uppercuts, heading back into the ring to deliver a beautiful suicide dive. He tries for a second one, but Pillman sees it coming and catches him with a knee on the apron.
Pillman slows things down for a beat in the ring, working holds and slapping on a body stretch. Reed catches him with a schoolboy pin for two, but the challenger reverses into a modified surfboard stretch, using Myron’s chest protector for a bit of extra leverage. The ref doesn’t like that and makes BP break the hold, which sort of begs the question why Myron is allowed to wear it in the first place.
Reed springboards in with a flying crossbody for two. Pillman fires back with hard knife-edge chops. He manages to rip the chest protector off his opponent and continues with chops, taking advantage. Both guys hit the ropes and collide in the center with crossbodies. Both men down.
Reed kips up and hits a big boot. Clothesline. Step-up enzuigiri. Knee lift. He heads to the apron and connects with a springboard legdrop for two. Pillman catches him with a backslide pin for a nearfall and sets in with a series of clotheslines. Big spinebuster for two. Pillman slowly climbs to the top rope and hits a diving crossbody, but it’s still not enough to get the job done.
Reed battles back and drops the challenger with a springboard cutter and a modified Sliced Bread for another nearfall. Pillman gives him a nasty knife-edge across the back of his neck and hits a Falcon Arrow for two. Reed gets his knees up to block a corner splash and hits Captain Crunch! 1-2-3.
Winner & Still Champion: Myron Reed
Myron reminds everyone to stop sleeping on the “Young GOAT” before calling out Lio Rush. He knows the former WWE star is here in MLW to wrestle and he’s ready to put the title on the line.
The brackets for the 2020 Opera Cup have been revealed! On the left side we have “Filthy” Tom Lawlor taking on New Japan’s Rocky Romero, and the high-flying AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid up against ACH! On the left side of the tournament it’s Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in what should be a deeply physical first round match, while Richard Holliday takes on TJP.
MLW World Heavyweight Title Match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
The two heavyweights lock up in the center of the ring, and Smith takes control with a headlock. Fatu sends him into the ropes and tries to take him down with one, two, three big shoulder tackles, but Smith barely budges. The champion almost looks impressed. He hits the ropes for number four, but Smith surprises him with a snap powerslam for an early two-count.
Fatu fires back with a headbutt, but Smith sends one right back. Smith refuses to go down and headbutts the champion like ten times in a row, and they both collapse. Both guys take a minute to recover and Fatu whips the challenger hard into the corner, flaring up a pre-existing back issue that may pose a problem for Smith here. Fatu immediately follows with a scoop slam.
Both guys went in hard, to the point where they’re both completely exhausted at the seven-minute mark. Fatu tries for a springboard moonsault but Smith gets the knees up and begins to rally with strong right hands and chops in the corner. Big Saito suplex for two. Smith hits the ropes but runs into a sidewalk slam from the champion.
Fatu heads to the second rope but the challenger cuts him off with an uppercut. Smith tries for a piledriver but his back gives out and Fatu is able to hit a Samoan Drop. He quickly climbs to the top rope, connects with a moonsault, and gets the win.
Winner & Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion: Jacob Fatu
Fatu asks MLW management if “that’s all you got” and drops a bunch of F-bombs they have to censor. He calls out Alexander Hammerstone and talks a ton of trash, claiming he’s not scared of the National Openweight Champion’s threats.
Hammerstone’s music hits and he makes his way to the stage, but a big muscular man in a mask comes from behind and rocks him with a steel chair. Fatu and the masked man beat down Hammerstone and pose together to end the show. CONTRA strikes again.
Jordynne Grace Lists Her AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling Dream Matches
Kenny Omega & Don Callis Hatch Plot To Steal AEW World Title; Duo To Speak On IMPACT Next Tues.
MLW 2020 Opera Cup Semi-Finals Set
Sting Signs Multi-Year, Full-Time Contract With All Elite Wrestling
Ciampa vs. Thatcher, Io Shirai Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Updated Card
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
-
WWE3 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE4 days ago
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
-
WWE3 days ago
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
-
WWE5 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
Impact4 days ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/1): X-Division Title Match, Chris Bey vs Willie Mack, A Legend Returns
-
Impact6 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020