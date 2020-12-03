MLW 2020 Opera Cup Semi-Finals Set

The Restart is finally here! After an eight month hiatus, Major League Wrestling returns tonight with their first all new episode of MLW Fusion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. HERE IS A LIST of all the different ways you can watch MLW each week.

MLW Fusion Results

November 18, 2020

The cold open recapped the entire saga of CONTRA Unit from its inception to where we are today. Tonight all three singles titles are on the line, headlined by Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr.

National Openweight Title Match

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Dugan

Dugan charges in and gets wasted with a shoulder tackle. Hammerstone hits the Nightmare Pendulum and scores the easiest win of his life in about 15 seconds. After the match, Hammerstone gets on the mic and calls out Jacob Fatu, asking how long the heavyweight champion is going to avoid him.

Winner & Still Champion: Alexander Hammerstone

Next up, Myron Reed defends the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Brian Pillman Jr.’s music hits, but nobody comes out. His music hits and again, no one comes out. The announcers tell us we’re going to take a short break as the challenger has refused to come out to the ring.

MLW World Middleweight Title Match

Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Back from break and Pillman has finally decided to grace us with his presence. He drops the champion with a quick shoulder tackle and throws wild rights and lefts as soon as the bell rings. Pillman throws a kick on the apron and the two brawl around ringside. Reed starts to fire back with kicks and uppercuts, heading back into the ring to deliver a beautiful suicide dive. He tries for a second one, but Pillman sees it coming and catches him with a knee on the apron.

Pillman slows things down for a beat in the ring, working holds and slapping on a body stretch. Reed catches him with a schoolboy pin for two, but the challenger reverses into a modified surfboard stretch, using Myron’s chest protector for a bit of extra leverage. The ref doesn’t like that and makes BP break the hold, which sort of begs the question why Myron is allowed to wear it in the first place.

Reed springboards in with a flying crossbody for two. Pillman fires back with hard knife-edge chops. He manages to rip the chest protector off his opponent and continues with chops, taking advantage. Both guys hit the ropes and collide in the center with crossbodies. Both men down.

Reed kips up and hits a big boot. Clothesline. Step-up enzuigiri. Knee lift. He heads to the apron and connects with a springboard legdrop for two. Pillman catches him with a backslide pin for a nearfall and sets in with a series of clotheslines. Big spinebuster for two. Pillman slowly climbs to the top rope and hits a diving crossbody, but it’s still not enough to get the job done.

Reed battles back and drops the challenger with a springboard cutter and a modified Sliced Bread for another nearfall. Pillman gives him a nasty knife-edge across the back of his neck and hits a Falcon Arrow for two. Reed gets his knees up to block a corner splash and hits Captain Crunch! 1-2-3.

Winner & Still Champion: Myron Reed

Myron reminds everyone to stop sleeping on the “Young GOAT” before calling out Lio Rush. He knows the former WWE star is here in MLW to wrestle and he’s ready to put the title on the line.

The brackets for the 2020 Opera Cup have been revealed! On the left side we have “Filthy” Tom Lawlor taking on New Japan’s Rocky Romero, and the high-flying AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid up against ACH! On the left side of the tournament it’s Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in what should be a deeply physical first round match, while Richard Holliday takes on TJP.

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The two heavyweights lock up in the center of the ring, and Smith takes control with a headlock. Fatu sends him into the ropes and tries to take him down with one, two, three big shoulder tackles, but Smith barely budges. The champion almost looks impressed. He hits the ropes for number four, but Smith surprises him with a snap powerslam for an early two-count.

Fatu fires back with a headbutt, but Smith sends one right back. Smith refuses to go down and headbutts the champion like ten times in a row, and they both collapse. Both guys take a minute to recover and Fatu whips the challenger hard into the corner, flaring up a pre-existing back issue that may pose a problem for Smith here. Fatu immediately follows with a scoop slam.

Both guys went in hard, to the point where they’re both completely exhausted at the seven-minute mark. Fatu tries for a springboard moonsault but Smith gets the knees up and begins to rally with strong right hands and chops in the corner. Big Saito suplex for two. Smith hits the ropes but runs into a sidewalk slam from the champion.

Fatu heads to the second rope but the challenger cuts him off with an uppercut. Smith tries for a piledriver but his back gives out and Fatu is able to hit a Samoan Drop. He quickly climbs to the top rope, connects with a moonsault, and gets the win.

Winner & Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion: Jacob Fatu

Fatu asks MLW management if “that’s all you got” and drops a bunch of F-bombs they have to censor. He calls out Alexander Hammerstone and talks a ton of trash, claiming he’s not scared of the National Openweight Champion’s threats.

Hammerstone’s music hits and he makes his way to the stage, but a big muscular man in a mask comes from behind and rocks him with a steel chair. Fatu and the masked man beat down Hammerstone and pose together to end the show. CONTRA strikes again.