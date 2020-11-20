MLW Announces 2020 Opera Cup Bracket: Wrestlers From AAA, IMPACT & NJPW To Compete

Major League Wrestling has revealed all eight competitors as well as the brackets for the upcoming 2020 Opera Cup.

The single elimination tournament dates back to the start of the 20th century. The actual physical Opera Cup trophy was in the possession of the Hart family for more than 50 years until it was gifted to MLW in 2019 when the tournament was resurrected.

This year’s incarnation will see stars from all around the world compete, including mainstays in AAA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.

On the left side of the bracket, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor battles New Japan veteran Rocky Romero, while the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid takes on free agent ACH.

On the right side of the bracket, Davey Boy Smith Jr. looks to rebound from an upsetting loss to reigning world champion Jacob Fatu when he takes on another former champ in Low Ki. Richard Holiday will also take on IMPACT Wrestling’s TJP.

The first round will begin next Wednesday, November 25 on a special Thanksgiving week edition of MLW FUSION. If you missed The Restart earlier this week, we have complete results as well as the full episode up to watch at THIS LINK.