MLW Announces Newest Roster Addition, Lucha Libre Stars Coming Soon

It was announced during this weekend’s new episode of MLW Fusion that the extreme king, Pagano, is the newest addition to the Major League Wrestling roster.

Pagano, known as the “Extreme King” or “El Rey Extremo”, signed with AAA in 2016 and quickly rose to a high profile feud with Psycho Clown that spanned several matches including a Hair vs. Mask mask in the main event of Triplemania XXIV.

It was also noted that Vikingo would be making an appearance in MLW soon. Both Pagano and Vikingo worked the March 13th MLW Fusion television taping in Tijuana, in collaboration with AAA, in matches that will be rolling out in the next few weeks.