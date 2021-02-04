MLW
MLW FUSION Results (2/3): Baklei Brawl, Jordan Oliver Battles Sentai Death Squad, Tag Titles On The Line!
MLW FUSION #120 Results
February 3, 2021
— A recap is shown of Injustice posing as members of the Sentai Death Squad last week to gain a measure of revenge against CONTRA Unit.
— Myron Reed cuts a promo asking if the world forgot that they spent the fall of 2020 getting rid of the CONTRA problem and taking their masks. “Do we have your attention now?”
Jordan Oliver vs. Sentai Death Squad Member
Oliver comes out of the gate with a running dropkick shooting the unknown masked mercenary into the corner. A hesitation dropkick follows for two. He quickly jumps to the second rope and finds a springboard cutter for the quick victory. It looks like Oliver tweaked his ankle or knee at some point as he was limping after the match.
Winner: Jordan Oliver
— After the match a fired up Oliver sends a message to CONTRA. He says he’s not the same kid he was last year, and is now a solid 220 pounds. He tells Jacob Fatu to go back and watch what he just did in the ring, because he’s coming for that strap!
— Salina de la Renta sent in a message saying Savio Vega must feel like a failure after failing to bring back the Caribbean title to Puerto Rico. She knows times are tough and IWA must be lacking money during this pandemic. Salina claims that the new owner and operator of Promociones Dorado is a man of “deep pockets”, and they’ve made him an offer…
— Footage is shown of last week’s Caribbean Strap Match where Savio Vega was inches away from victory before the referee got in his way and basically gave Richard Holliday the win. The ref is none other than disgraced NBA official Tim Donaghy, who legitimately fixed games during his tenure and spent more than a year in federal prison.
MLW World Tag Team Title Match
Buku Dao & TJP vs. Los Parks (c)
L.A. Park and El Hijo del L.A. Park make their way out led by Salina de la Renta and a man who we are told is an associate of “El Jefe” who is protecting his investments. We still don’t know who the mysterious new owner of Promociones Dorado is.
The champions attack TJP before the bell rings and leave the newcomer alone in the ring. Dao locks up with El Hijo and tries to get some momentum going, but as soon as he gets in a few shots L.A. Park takes a cheap shot from the outside and double-teams the kid.
TJP rushes in and goes right after L.A. Park, brawling with him to the outside. The ref gets control of the match and sends all four guys back to their respective corners. El Hijo drops Dao with a short-arm lariat and they once again double-team him as the referee’s tunnel vision is fixed on not letting a rabid TJP get in the ring.
TJP eventually runs in, shoves his partner aside and lays in right hands to El Hijo. Things quickly turn into another wild brawl as we go to the floor. Los Parks drop Dao with a pair of big boots and whip him head-first into TJP.
Back in the ring TJP comes off the top rope with flying headscissors on L.A. Park. The champions bail outside but are met with a suicide dive and a tope con hilo from the challengers. Dao locks in a crossface on El Hijo while TJP puts papa in an octopus stretch, but L.A. Park falls into the others to break both holds.
L.A. rolls outside and TJP does a springboard dropkick to take him out. Back in the ring Dao connects with a tilt-a-whirl DDT for two-and-a-half. El Hijo comes back with a pair of dropkicks as a worried Salina directs traffic.
The referee goes to deal with a brawling TJP and L.A. Park on the outside. A third unidentified Park comes from under the ring and replaces El Hijo. Dao doesn’t realize and goes for the pin, only to get caught by a fresh competitor for the three-count.
Winners & Still Champions: Los Parks
— After the match a frustrated TJP shoves his protege over and walks out on him.
— Laredo Kid sends in a video calling out Lio Rush.
— Rush also sends in a video claiming he doesn’t know who Laredo is but he knows he has some gold, and Lio loves him some gold. He accepts the challenge on one condition: next week it’ll be an Interpromotional Title Fight, MLW Middleweight Champion vs AAA Cruiserweight Champion in the main event!
— Alex Hammerstone has arrived at an undisclosed location, apparently one of CONTRA Unit’s secret strongholds, for tonight’s main event.
Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco
We start with a series of nice armdrags from both guys into a bit of chain grappling. They break even and Medina starts trash talking him in Spanish, kicking away a handshake attempt. He gets cocky and claims he can take Gringo down with one hand. He then manages to send Gringo flying doing exactly that.
Medina sends Gringo into the edge of the ring and rolls him back inside, laying in kicks all over the body. Gringo eventually trips him up and connects with a superkick. He follows with a corkscrew moonsault from the top rope, just grazing his opponent for two. They both connect with enzuigiris and collapse.
Gringo once again goes to the top. He tries for another moonsault but Medina gets his boots up to block it. Snake Eyes into the corner. Gringo surprises him with a pinning combination, but Medina reverses it for the three-count.
Winner: Gino Medina
— The fighting between Gino and Gringo continues in the back after the match.
Baklei Brawl
Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Kruger
Hammerstone is walking through the dark at some kind of industrial facility with a referee and the camera crew. Mads emerges from the shadows and the two immediately start swinging, bouncing each other off cement blocks, metal gates and various objects.
Kruger bites his opponent’s head and swings a gate into his face. Hammerstone fires back with some nasty forearms, and narrowly avoids a wooden pallet being thrown at him. More brawling.
Hammerstone whips him into a big recycling dumpster, then picks him up and does it again. He goes for the pin but… somehow in the darkness Kruger has been replaced with a smaller Kruger. The guy behind the camera keeps saying “we gotta get the f*** out of here!” The real Kruger comes out of nowhere and drops Hammerstone with a right hook.
And…. I guess that’s how our show is ending this week!
MLW
MLW News: Second TV Series Reportedly In The Works, Mil Muertes Debuting
New MLW show?
PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling is working on a new, second television series.
ICM Partners, who represents MLW, is said to be in talks with networks for developing the program in English and Spanish languages. MLW’s primary show, Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday on YouTube, BeIN Sport, FuboTV, and the Roku Channel.
Mil Muertes debuts
MLW has confirmed that former Lucha Underground star Mil Muertes will debut on Fusion this Wednesday. His arrival was originally teased last month.
Who on the MLW roster will sign the open contract and be brave enough to face Mil Muertes in his MLW debut?
🔎Take a look at the roster and chime in! https://t.co/LukXlHFsSu@SalinadelaRenta's #MLWFusion | 7pm Wednesday pic.twitter.com/2FoBMoDwJn
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 12, 2021
This week’s show will also feature The Von Erichs vs. Los Parks in a tornado match for the World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as the referee.
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 11, 2021
MLW
Court Bauer Discusses Cody Hall’s Short Stint With MLW
Fans may recall Cody Hall recently signing with MLW, but his time with the company was very short, and Court Bauer has explained why.
Just as quickly as Hall was announced as signing with MLW, he was confirmed as departing from the company. The son of Scott Hall had an incredibly brief time as a member of the roster, and MLW founder Court Bauer has revealed that it was down to some stuff going on in Hall’s life.
“He did sign,” Bauer said. “He was briefly with us. He had some stuff going on that he didn’t feel he could participate and so we said, ‘We understand,’ and we moved on and we wish him the best. Cody’s a guy that we kinda looked at, probably, dating as far back as 2018 / 2019 when I started to create what the Dynasty would ultimately be. At one point he was a member of it in my mind before those deals, on and off, through a two year courtship, almost. At the end, I don’t think it was a right fit for either party. There’s no animosity on our end and we wish him the best with whatever is next in his life, in or outside of wrestling.”
During his interview with Fightful.com, Bauer admitted that there is still a possibility that Hall will work with MLW down the line as he is a believer in second chances.
“There’s always a possibility. Like we were talking about at the top of the conversation, there’s guys that would maybe workout better here than elsewhere and there’s guys that workout elsewhere than here. But, I’m always a big believer in second chances. In my career, if I hadn’t had a second, third, fourth chance I wouldn’t be doing MLW now. So, I’m grateful for those that gave me a second chance, and a third chance. So, I guess never say never,” Bauer stated.
MLW
MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results & Stream: Hammerstone Battles The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Myron Reed vs Lio Rush
Major League Wrestling presents Kings of Colosseum tonight, streaming live and completely free on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel. Four matches have been confirmed for the special, including three big world championship bouts. You can watch the entire thing above.
Signed for tonight:
- MLW National Openweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- MLW World Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Grudge Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
MLW Fusion airs every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
