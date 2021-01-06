MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results & Stream: Hammerstone Battles The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Myron Reed vs Lio Rush

Major League Wrestling kicks off 2021 in a big way this Wednesday, January 6 with a trio of world championship bouts headlining their second ever MLW Kings of Colosseum event.

Alexander Hammerstone will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship in his unprecedented TENTH defense of the title that he, and he alone, has held over the past 581 days (and counting). His opponent? The monstrous “Black Hand” of CONTRA Unit reborn at The Restart as Mads Krugger.

Another highly anticipated title bout will see the Young G.O.A.T. “Hot Fire” Myron Reed defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Lio Rush. Reed has been angling for this bout since the promotion returned to action, but Rush has continued to dodge his attempts since The Restart, demanding that the match take place on his schedule. It is highly unlikely these two won’t steal the show.

Selina de la Renta is also scheduled to return to the promotion on Wednesday night with a major surprise in store for the MLW audience. Given that she has spent the last few months attempting to resurrect the unholy terror of the Lucha Underground temple, Mil Muertes, we’re betting it has something to do with that.

Finally, the Von Erichs are back in action defending their tag team titles against The Dirty Blondes. As I am woefully out of the loop on MLW’s current tag team division, here’s a preview from a recent press release:

After Colonel Parker’s overtures to recruit the World Tag Team Champions for his new Stud Stable were rebuked, the legendary southern promoter reportedly went to work on politicking a title match. Knowing the league was focused on a third title fight, Parker saw his opportunity and successfully brokered the match with league officials. The reigning World Tag Team Champions since November 2, 2019, Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the longest reigning tag team champions in league history. Recently, Col. Parker sent a “hospitality envoy” to Hawaii including his girlfriend, debutante Aria Blake. Evidently, it was returned to sender. On a recent episode of MLW FUSION, Kevin Von Erich warned his sons of the suspicious practices of Parker as a promoter, labeling the southern blowhard as a “snake oil salesman.” Now, Col. Parker looks to right the wrong by taking the Von Erichs’ prized titles at Kings of Colosseum in an anything goes Tornado tag team match.

MLW Kings of Colosseum will air this coming Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET in the promotion’s usual timeslot on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel.

Match Card:

MLW World Middleweight Title Match

Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger

MLW Word Tag Team Title Match

The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes

Grudge Match

Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch