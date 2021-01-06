MLW
MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results & Stream: Hammerstone Battles The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Myron Reed vs Lio Rush
Major League Wrestling presents Kings of Colosseum tonight, streaming live and completely free on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel. Four matches have been confirmed for the special, including three big world championship bouts. You can watch the entire thing above.
Signed for tonight:
- MLW National Openweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- MLW World Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Grudge Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
MLW Fusion airs every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
AEW
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
MLW
MLW Kings of Colosseum Preview: Three World Title Matches, Has The Man Of 1,000 Deaths Risen?
Major League Wrestling kicks off 2021 in a big way this Wednesday, January 6 with a trio of world championship bouts headlining their second ever MLW Kings of Colosseum event.
Alexander Hammerstone will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship in his unprecedented TENTH defense of the title that he, and he alone, has held over the past 581 days (and counting). His opponent? The monstrous “Black Hand” of CONTRA Unit reborn at The Restart as Mads Krugger.
Another highly anticipated title bout will see the Young G.O.A.T. “Hot Fire” Myron Reed defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Lio Rush. Reed has been angling for this bout since the promotion returned to action, but Rush has continued to dodge his attempts since The Restart, demanding that the match take place on his schedule. It is highly unlikely these two won’t steal the show.
Selina de la Renta is also scheduled to return to the promotion on Wednesday night with a major surprise in store for the MLW audience. Given that she has spent the last few months attempting to resurrect the unholy terror of the Lucha Underground temple, Mil Muertes, we’re betting it has something to do with that.
Finally, the Von Erichs are back in action defending their tag team titles against The Dirty Blondes. As I am woefully out of the loop on MLW’s current tag team division, here’s a preview from a recent press release:
After Colonel Parker’s overtures to recruit the World Tag Team Champions for his new Stud Stable were rebuked, the legendary southern promoter reportedly went to work on politicking a title match. Knowing the league was focused on a third title fight, Parker saw his opportunity and successfully brokered the match with league officials.
The reigning World Tag Team Champions since November 2, 2019, Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the longest reigning tag team champions in league history. Recently, Col. Parker sent a “hospitality envoy” to Hawaii including his girlfriend, debutante Aria Blake. Evidently, it was returned to sender.
On a recent episode of MLW FUSION, Kevin Von Erich warned his sons of the suspicious practices of Parker as a promoter, labeling the southern blowhard as a “snake oil salesman.” Now, Col. Parker looks to right the wrong by taking the Von Erichs’ prized titles at Kings of Colosseum in an anything goes Tornado tag team match.
MLW Kings of Colosseum will air this coming Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET in the promotion’s usual timeslot on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel.
Match Card:
MLW World Middleweight Title Match
Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
MLW National Openweight Title Match
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
MLW Word Tag Team Title Match
The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
Grudge Match
Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
MLW
Two Title Matches Set For MLW Kings Of Colosseum Event
WWE has NXT New Year’s Evil and AEW has New Year’s Smash, but MLW will have Kings of Colosseum on Wednesday, January 6.
Two title matches have been announced for MLW’s first major event of 2021. First, Myron Reed will defend the MLW Middleweight Championship against recent signee Lio Rush. Additionally, Alex Hammerstone will go one-on-one with CONTRA Unit’s newest member Mads Krügger in a National Openweight title fight.
Here's our own @AliciaAtout who's trying to stay away from the mayhem ensuing backstage between CONTRA and Hammerstone with the #KingsOfColosseum control center with a MAJOR update for January 6th. #MLWFusion
📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports
🔗 https://t.co/6FltkWn5Qe pic.twitter.com/1liNcoajqs
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 17, 2020
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest MLW news and results.
AEW DYNAMITE NEW YEARS SMASH RESULTS LIVE NOW – OMEGA vs. FENIX!
WWE NXT NEW YEARS EVIL RESULTS – LIVE NOW: NXT TITLE MATCH, LAST WOMAN STANDING, MORE!
MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results & Stream: Hammerstone Battles The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Myron Reed vs Lio Rush
Fight Pit Officially Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT Due To Injury
Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract, Details
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
-
WWE1 day ago
Big Show Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Of All Time
-
NJPW2 days ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Kota Ibushi vs Jay White, Hiromu Takahashi vs Taiji Ishimori
-
WWE2 days ago
Mustafa Ali Claims WWE Raw Legends Night Is What’s Wrong With The Company
-
AEW1 day ago
Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Wrestling’s Relationship With AEW, Don Callis Rumors
-
WWE2 days ago
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On The Hardy Bros: “That’s Not Going To Work”
-
WWE2 days ago
Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble
-
WWE1 day ago
Maria Kanellis Admits She Had To Change The Perception Of Herself Following Original WWE Run