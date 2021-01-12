MLW
MLW News: Second TV Series Reportedly In The Works, Mil Muertes Debuting
New MLW show?
PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling is working on a new, second television series.
ICM Partners, who represents MLW, is said to be in talks with networks for developing the program in English and Spanish languages. MLW’s primary show, Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday on YouTube, BeIN Sport, FuboTV, and the Roku Channel.
Mil Muertes debuts
MLW has confirmed that former Lucha Underground star Mil Muertes will debut on Fusion this Wednesday. His arrival was originally teased last month.
Who on the MLW roster will sign the open contract and be brave enough to face Mil Muertes in his MLW debut?
This week’s show will also feature The Von Erichs vs. Los Parks in a tornado match for the World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as the referee.
Court Bauer Discusses Cody Hall’s Short Stint With MLW
Fans may recall Cody Hall recently signing with MLW, but his time with the company was very short, and Court Bauer has explained why.
Just as quickly as Hall was announced as signing with MLW, he was confirmed as departing from the company. The son of Scott Hall had an incredibly brief time as a member of the roster, and MLW founder Court Bauer has revealed that it was down to some stuff going on in Hall’s life.
“He did sign,” Bauer said. “He was briefly with us. He had some stuff going on that he didn’t feel he could participate and so we said, ‘We understand,’ and we moved on and we wish him the best. Cody’s a guy that we kinda looked at, probably, dating as far back as 2018 / 2019 when I started to create what the Dynasty would ultimately be. At one point he was a member of it in my mind before those deals, on and off, through a two year courtship, almost. At the end, I don’t think it was a right fit for either party. There’s no animosity on our end and we wish him the best with whatever is next in his life, in or outside of wrestling.”
During his interview with Fightful.com, Bauer admitted that there is still a possibility that Hall will work with MLW down the line as he is a believer in second chances.
“There’s always a possibility. Like we were talking about at the top of the conversation, there’s guys that would maybe workout better here than elsewhere and there’s guys that workout elsewhere than here. But, I’m always a big believer in second chances. In my career, if I hadn’t had a second, third, fourth chance I wouldn’t be doing MLW now. So, I’m grateful for those that gave me a second chance, and a third chance. So, I guess never say never,” Bauer stated.
MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results & Stream: Hammerstone Battles The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Myron Reed vs Lio Rush
Major League Wrestling presents Kings of Colosseum tonight, streaming live and completely free on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel. Four matches have been confirmed for the special, including three big world championship bouts. You can watch the entire thing above.
Signed for tonight:
- MLW National Openweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- MLW World Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Grudge Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
MLW Fusion airs every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
