MLW Signs New Television Deal In Poland

MLW issued the following:

MLW announces new Poland TV deal

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) has entered into a new partnership to broadcast MLW’s flagship show MLW FUSION in Poland starting this spring.

MLW programming will air on Fight Klub Poland. Fight Klub is a unique TV channel entirely dedicated to martial arts, available in the largest cable television networks in Poland.

The deal will bring original MLW programming to a new country, with Poland quickly becoming the biggest combat sports market in Europe.

