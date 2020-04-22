Mojo Rawley Claims Rob Gronkowski Has A “Receipt” Coming

Rob Gronkowski may be returning to the NFL after spending the last year in retirement, but WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley says the three-time Super Bowl winner has a receipt coming his way.

Gronk was the guest host of WrestleMania 36 earlier this month, and actually won the WWE 24/7 Championship during the two-day broadcast.

“Remember when I was at work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania,” Mojo said on Twitter. “I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a Buccaneers game.”