Molly Holly is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During this week’s episode of The Bump, an emotional Shane “Hurricane” Helms informed the two-time WWE Women’s Champion that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Molly Holly began wrestling in 1997 and had runs in WCW and WWE. She is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and a former Hardcore Champion. More recently, she competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble, Evolution battle royal, and the 2020 Royal Rumble.

BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly! In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

As noted, a special featuring both the 2020 and 2021 classes will stream on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing WWE to scrap the 2020 ceremony, that class included The Bella Twins, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) as a faction, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” David Smith, JBL, and Dave Bautista.

