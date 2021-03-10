WWE
Two-Time Women’s Champion Molly Holly To Be Honored In WWE Hall Of Fame
Molly Holly is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.
During this week’s episode of The Bump, an emotional Shane “Hurricane” Helms informed the two-time WWE Women’s Champion that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.
Molly Holly began wrestling in 1997 and had runs in WCW and WWE. She is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and a former Hardcore Champion. More recently, she competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble, Evolution battle royal, and the 2020 Royal Rumble.
BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly!
In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021
As noted, a special featuring both the 2020 and 2021 classes will stream on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing WWE to scrap the 2020 ceremony, that class included The Bella Twins, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) as a faction, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” David Smith, JBL, and Dave Bautista.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WWE Hall of Fame updates.
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE is partnering up with Chevrolet Silverado for a new cross-promotional series called “WWE Grit & Glory”. The latest episode features former world champion and current Raw color commentator Samoa Joe interviewing former NXT champion on two continents and total badass Rhea Ripley.
Ripley debuted in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, losing to Dakata Kai but turning heads in the second round. She returned in 2018, this time making it to the fourth round. Soon after she jumped to the NXT UK brand to become the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion.
At the end of 2019 Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Although she would lose the bout, she made history once again by defending that title in arguably the best match of WrestleMania 37 weekend, taking Charlotte to the limit. All before the age of 24.
Ripley is set to join the Monday Night Raw brand very soon. Vignettes for her arrival have already begun airing on television.
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
Featured above is this week’s brand new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return with some major breaking news about the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Tampa. Plus the legendary “Mighty” Molly Holly swings by for an interview, Damian Priest discusses his friendship with 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny, Shane “Hurricane” Helms and more!
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network (soon to be NBCUniversal’s Peacock) as well as all major social media platforms including TikTok.
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Returns As WWE Head Of Talent Relations
Dave Meltzer reports that John Laurinaitis is once again leading WWE’s talent relations.
Per the report, “The talent relations department is being split into talent management and talent branding. The latter of which will be the idea of a talent agency looking to book WWE talent for appearances, television commercials, movies, and other third party engagements.”
Johnny Ace’s new title is General Manager, Talent.
Laurinaitis originally took over as head of talent relations in 2004 after Jim Ross stepped down. Laurinaitis left the position in 2012 with Mark Carrano taking over.
Since 2012, John Laurinaitis has remained with the company as a a producer and agent. He’s also been featured on Total Bellas in recent years as he is married to The Bella Twins’ mother.
There’s no word yet on Mark Carrano’s status in the company.
