Monday Night Raw Draws Lowest Number Since Moving To The WWE ThunderDome

The November 2 episode of Monday Night Raw was watched by an average audience of 1,656,000 viewers, the lowest number for WWE’s flagship show since moving to their state-of-the-art “ThunderDome” facility in August.

Raw’s first hour was its strongest, drawing 1.77 million viewers for the opening segment with Randy Orton, a Guitar-on-a-Pole match between Elias and Jeff Hardy, and a Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

The second hour dropped just slightly to 1.75 million viewers. Braun Strowman won a heavyweight triple threat match over Sheamus and Keith Lee to qualify for Survivor Series, plus Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

Raw’s third and final hour dropped considerably down to 1.46 million viewers, the lowest third hour in the history of Monday Night Raw. The Hurt Business hosted the VIP Lounge which turned into a non-title match against The New Day, Ricochet squashed Tucker, and Drew McIntyre fought The Miz and John Morrison in a two-on-one handicap match.