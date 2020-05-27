Monday Night Raw Viewership Down On Memorial Day, WWE Holds Top Spot On Cable

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw fell to a new Memorial Day low, despite the return of a live “audience” and a United States Championship defense.

The show was watched by an average of 1.74 million viewers, down slightly from 1.76 million viewers the week before. That brings the total average for the month of May 2020 to just 1.78 million, down 7.3% from April and 10.9% from March.

Despite the drop, Raw maintained three out of the top four spots on cable television Monday night. Hour one was the most watched program on cable for the evening drawing a 0.52 rating in adults 18-49.

90-Day Fiance: What Now took the #2 spot with 0.52 rating in the same demographic. Raw’s second and third hours both drew a 0.50.