The July 13 edition of Monday Night Raw was watched by an average of 1,561,000 viewers, marking an all-time low for WWE’s long-running flagship show.

Hour #1: 1,580,000

Hour #2: 1,599,000

Hour #3: 1,504,000

Monday Night Raw was the #3, #5 and #6 show on cable television for the evening, drawing hourly ratings in the core 18-49 demographic of 0.49, 0.48 and 0.48 respectively.