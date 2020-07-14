Montez Ford Claims He Owes Paul Heyman His Life: “He’s Always Been There”

Montez Ford recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed how important Paul Heyman is to his life and what he’s done for him in wrestling.

When discussing Heyman, Ford said, “I owe Paul Heyman my life. He’s always been there since day one. Specifically, the first encounter with Paul Heyman and him give us [Ford & Angelo Dawkins] a wealth of knowledge. When we first debuted on Raw, he was the first person that came and found us, talked to us, and took us under his wing. He’s given us a whole bunch of stuff, been there along the way, given us information and insight. Getting any type of insight from Paul Heyman, you just go with it. I’m privileged to know him and work with him in the time period that we did.”

Montez Ford also spoke about getting the moment to compete at WrestleMania this year, even under the current circumstances.

“With everything that was happening, just to have that moment still happen in spite of the current state of the world is a blessing. It will forever be cemented in our minds and our hearts. I’m glad we were able to still have that moment,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)