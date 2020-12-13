Montez Ford Discusses Filming The Segments With The Viking Raiders

Chris Jericho recently spoke in depth about Pat Patterson on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, and he spoke about the relationship that he had with Vince McMahon.

Jericho spoke about how often he would use things that Patterson taught him, and how he was one of the only people who could go up and tell Vince McMahon that what was happening wasn’t good.

“I used so many ‘Pat-isms’ that sometimes I think their mine, but he had a great saying. I’m sure you’ve heard it before, when we would talk about Vince [and] how he changes his mind, and Pat would always say, “Sometimes he likes chocolate. Other times, he likes vanilla, but it’s always his ice cream store, so give him what he wants,” and I say that all the time, even when people talk about Tony Khan. Listen, it doesn’t matter what you want. It’s his show. It’s his company and we have to do what the boss wants. And some days, it’s chocolate.”

“Some days it’s vanilla, but Pat could get away with basically telling Vince “this show sucks,” and nobody else could ever say that. And he would sit in booking meetings. Vince goes, “Well, what does everyone think? Do you like this?” Of course all the Yes Men are like, “This is great.” And Pat said, “This is terrible. This is terrible. Where’s the young guys? What are we doing?” And everyone kind of just sitting there like, “Oh my God, he’s chewing out Vince at the front of the booking meeting.” And of course he could do that, but they obviously had a great relationship for many, many, many years.”

Jericho noted that Vince and Pat Patterson are actually very different people, but they were incredibly close despite that.