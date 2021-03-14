Moose Comments On Unified World Title Loss, Plans To Take Time Off & “Think About The Future”

Moose may be taking some time away from IMPACT Wrestling following his main event loss to Rich Swann this Saturday night at the IMPACT Plus exclusive Sacrifice event.

The big man came up just short in the match, which unified his recently sanctioned TNA World Heavyweight Championship with the official IMPACT World Championship. Not for lack of effort though, as he shocked the world with some impressive moves including an Avalanche Fallaway Press Slam from the top rope.

“Tonight I proved that I’m undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers in the world,” Moose tweeted after the pay-per-view. “I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the future.”

For the first time in 11 months, Moose will not be holding the TNA world title the next time he walks down the ramp on IMPACT television.