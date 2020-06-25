Moose Discusses Which Recently Released WWE Superstars IMPACT Should Sign

Ever since WWE released talent earlier this year, fans have been speculating on where they would show up, and Moose recently gave his thoughts.

The IMPACT Wrestling star spoke with The Mirror about which of the talents he believed IMPACT should be signing to improve its roster.

“There are definitely a couple of guys. I know Eric Young got released so he is highly sought after,” Moose said. “EC3 is another TNA guy and a good friend of mine. Those two guys right now are definitely on the list of guys I hope we are able to bring in.”