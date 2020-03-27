More Advertised Wrestlers Potentially Not Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 36

While it has been confirmed that Roman Reigns has pulled out of WWE WrestleMania 36, it appears that there could be more names not appearing.
According to WrestleVotes, it seems that multiple superstars who were advertised will now not be appearing on the show. It’s unknown who those superstars might be, or if WWE replaced them as they have done with Roman Reigns.
The decision to go through with WrestleMania has been incredibly irresponsible. It seems multiple superstars that were advertised will not be appearing.
Don’t reply w/ “they needed to do for storylines” either. It’s scripted entertainment. Just pause everything. Health matters.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 27, 2020