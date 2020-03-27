ProWrestling.com
wrestlemania 36

More Advertised Wrestlers Potentially Not Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 36

0
By onWWE

While it has been confirmed that Roman Reigns has pulled out of WWE WrestleMania 36, it appears that there could be more names not appearing.

According to WrestleVotes, it seems that multiple superstars who were advertised will now not be appearing on the show. It’s unknown who those superstars might be, or if WWE replaced them as they have done with Roman Reigns.

Read More
Hornswoggle Reveals He Learned About Being Vince McMahon's Son Hours Before