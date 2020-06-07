More Details On Adam Cole & Velveteen Dream’s Unique Title Match At NXT Takeover

Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream will end their rivalry, one way or another, this Sunday at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

NXT General Manager William Regal noted weeks ago that the two would settle their score in a unique match type, and that he would find a location outside of the WWE Performance Center where the battle will go down.

We learned this past Wednesday night on WWE NXT during a “Prime Target” on the Takeover main event, that the two will face off in a “Backlot Brawl”.

The idea is that it will literally take place outdoors, with the NXT roster surrounding the ring with their cars. Their headlights will also provide the lighting for the match. There was a very brief look at the concept, which we have cut out below.

The NXT Championship match has already been taped, and will be the only pre-taped match on the card. The remaining five matches will air live from the WWE Performance Center.