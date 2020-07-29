More Details On New Japan’s New Weekly Series, Press Conference Set For 7/31

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has released the following:

Running on Friday nights through July, Lion’s Break Collision was an immense success on NJPW World. As Collision came to an end on July 24, Keen viewers will have seen a tease for a brand new concept titled NJPW Strong to begin August 7.

This Friday, July 31 at the regular start time of 10ET/9C, New Japan Pro-Wrestling invites fans and members of the media to tune into a special online press conference on NJPW World to formally announce NJPW Strong, and what to expect from this incredible new venture.