More Details On The Return Of Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Tournament Announced

IMPACT Wrestling announced this past weekend at Bound for Glory that the previously discontinued Knockouts Tag Team Championships will be making a return soon.

We can now confirm that an eight-team tournament will kick off in just three weeks. The first pair of new champions since 2013 will be crowned in the tournament finals at IMPACT Hard to Kill on January 16, 2021 giving the promotion plenty of time to get a new tag team division underway.

IMPACT has been slowly building towards a women’s tag team division for quite some time. Nearly every Knockout on the roster, with few exceptions, already has a partner they work with consistently on television. Here are some of the existing pairs:

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee

Havok & Nevaeh

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Kylie Rae & Su Yung

This week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling saw Jordynne Grace agree to partner with Alisha Edwards, who was being taunted by Hogan and Steelz for not having any friends in the Knockouts division. The two had trouble getting on the same page, and Alisha was responsible for costing them the win after inadvertently hitting her partner.