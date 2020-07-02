More Details On Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident

The Velveteen Dream was recently involved in a car accident and a new report from WrestlingInc.com has revealed further details on the situation.

The accident took place this past Friday, and thankfully, The Velveteen Dream was released on the same day, showing that the injuries weren’t too severe.

WrestlingInc.com reported the accident happened around 4 p.m. and Dream reportedly failed to stop at a red light which led to him hitting another car. The other driver also sustained injuries and the severity is not known.

Dream was handed a citation, but he will not have to appear in court over the matter. Velveteen Dream hasn’t appeared on WWE television in several weeks after an allegation of sexual misconduct surfaced, but WWE has yet to comment on his situation.