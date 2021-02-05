WWE
More Details On Why Lars Sullian Was Released & Plans WWE Had For Him
More details have been revealed about the decision that WWE took to release Lars Sullivan, as well as plans the company did have for him.
Fightful.com revealed that WWE has planned feuds with both John Cena and Brock Lesnar for him, with one of those being set for WrestleMania 2019, but personal issues stopped him from appearing to set those storylines up.
The report noted that Sullivan apologized to people about his comments that were revealed on a forum and his knee injury was also a major factor in the derailing of his career.
When an adult video of Lars was revealed publicly, it was revealed that WWE officials stated it would have no bearing on his push, but wrestlers told Fightful that Vince McMahon would be unable to look at him in the same manner.
There was also no clear creative direction for Sullivan, and his shirtless promo with Michael Cole was noted, with a high-level WWE source claiming it “seemed like sabotage or a test” to put Sullivan in such a spot.
Fightful Select also reached out to Lars Sullivan, and head back from him, where he confirmed his release and believes WWE was nice by not announcing the news itself.
He revealed that he told WWE he was finished wrestling due to crippling anxiety issues that he dealt with, which led to him struggling to sleep and eat on days of TV. He also revealed he lost his father last year, which added to the situation as he labeled himself his own worst enemy.
Sullivan told Fightful he is likely done with wrestling and called some of his actions “idiocy.” He also said that he saw his promo with Michael Cole as a positive that he liked, noting he was given clear instructions to breathe heavily and through his nose. He also pushed that he was treated well by WWE and the locker room.
WWE
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To
While John Cena has claimed he will not be at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has stated that he will be back in WWE as soon as he can.
Cena has stated that he isn’t able to attend WWE WrestleMania 37 this year due to COVD-19 protocols, which will not allow him to leave Canada, where he is currently filming Peacemaker.
However, that doesn’t mean he is finished with wrestling. Cena revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that he will be back as soon as he possibly can be.
“I will be back in WWE. Unfortunately, the state of the world, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker and that’s going to take a lot of my time. I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. At least for the time being, I’m here and away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cena’s last appearance for WWE was at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he competed in the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt.
WWE
Trey Miguel Discusses His Decision To Not Join WWE
Trey Miguel recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and he spoke with Wilde On about his decision to do that, turning down WWE.
Miguel was recently offered a WWE contract alongside his former Rascalz stablemates Wes Lee (fka Dezmond Xavier) and Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz), who has since gone on to join WWE NXT, becoming MSK.
However, Miguel didn’t go alongside his partners, instead opting to turn down the deal, and he revealed why he came to that decision.
“Zach’s married and Dez is engaged now and they just need wrestling in a different way than I do right now, if that makes sense,” said Miguel [h/t/ POST Wrestling]. “They need it to do different things for them than I do, and I also think that — I don’t mean to sound like I’m speaking bad about Impact but I feel like they ran out of things to do with The Rascalz, you know what I mean?”
“…My oldest brother just had my most recent nephew and he was born premature because his mother fell ill so they actually induced her, and he’s home now but he was in isolated care for two months and they named him after my late brother and it’s just like I couldn’t imagine moving to f–king Orlando, Florida a month after this little miracle, you know what I mean?
“That’s not it for me, and it’s not like if I don’t go to Orlando, I don’t get to wrestle anymore. I still get to wrestle more than anyone at NXT. I train whenever I want.”
Miguel then went on to speak about IMPACT Wrestling, and why he made the decision to return to the company after leaving back in November.
“Impact affords me the luxury of being able to stay home which is like super duper important to me because we have a wrestling school here and I’m one of the head trainers,” he said.
“I have a lot of family here and wrestling has my heart more than anything in the world but I’ve just been through so much personally, that I can’t pull myself from my family right now. I just really can’t, I can’t do that, and especially, I have a brother that passed away in 2013 and — it’s life.”
WWE
Carlito Discusses The Chance In His Physique & His WWE Royal Rumble Return
Carlito was one of the WWE Royal Rumble surprise entrants, and he has since discussed that and his physical changes.
The former United States Champion looked to be in the best physical condition of his life when he appeared inside the Rumble, gaining huge compliments from the WWE Universe.
When appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Carlito spoke about the compliments and discussed how he has gotten himself into that shape.
“It’s funny to me the way people reacted to how I look. I don’t know if it’s a compliment or if I didn’t look good before. I’m still trying to figure that out,” he chuckled. “When you get to my age, you have to learn about dieting and the importance of it. You get away with it when you’re younger, but now you have to learn how to eat spinach, that’s one thing; spinach, chicken breasts and apples, too.”
Carlito also discussed what it was like to be in the Rumble in the first place, as he claimed this current roster is more talented than his era.
“It was weird. It was kind of like I hadn’t done it in over a decade [but] at the same time I did it the week before, you know,” Carlito said when asked how he felt about his Royal Rumble return. “But it was cool to be in the ring with the old-timers – guys from back in my day – and to be able to mix it up with these new kids. I think they’re a lot more talented than our era.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To
Trey Miguel Discusses His Decision To Not Join WWE
Carlito Discusses The Chance In His Physique & His WWE Royal Rumble Return
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She & Steve Cutler Tested Positive For COVID-19 In January
Scorpio Sky Believes There Are Too Many Flips In Wrestling
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (2/3): Edge Appears, Ciampa/Thatcher Face Undisputed Era, Cruiserweight Title Match
-
WWE15 hours ago
BREAKING: WWE Releases Steve Cutler
-
WWE1 day ago
Edge Gives His Thoughts On The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product Soft
-
WWE2 days ago
Rey Mysterio Confirms He Re-Signed With WWE
-
AEW2 days ago
KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley
-
WWE1 day ago
Edge Reveals He Would Like To Team With Christian Again