More Details On Why Lars Sullian Was Released & Plans WWE Had For Him

More details have been revealed about the decision that WWE took to release Lars Sullivan, as well as plans the company did have for him.

Fightful.com revealed that WWE has planned feuds with both John Cena and Brock Lesnar for him, with one of those being set for WrestleMania 2019, but personal issues stopped him from appearing to set those storylines up.

The report noted that Sullivan apologized to people about his comments that were revealed on a forum and his knee injury was also a major factor in the derailing of his career.

When an adult video of Lars was revealed publicly, it was revealed that WWE officials stated it would have no bearing on his push, but wrestlers told Fightful that Vince McMahon would be unable to look at him in the same manner.

There was also no clear creative direction for Sullivan, and his shirtless promo with Michael Cole was noted, with a high-level WWE source claiming it “seemed like sabotage or a test” to put Sullivan in such a spot.

Fightful Select also reached out to Lars Sullivan, and head back from him, where he confirmed his release and believes WWE was nice by not announcing the news itself.

He revealed that he told WWE he was finished wrestling due to crippling anxiety issues that he dealt with, which led to him struggling to sleep and eat on days of TV. He also revealed he lost his father last year, which added to the situation as he labeled himself his own worst enemy.

Sullivan told Fightful he is likely done with wrestling and called some of his actions “idiocy.” He also said that he saw his promo with Michael Cole as a positive that he liked, noting he was given clear instructions to breathe heavily and through his nose. He also pushed that he was treated well by WWE and the locker room.