More Details On Why Roman Reigns Pulled Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36

More details have now been revealed about Roman Reigns’ decision to pull out of WWE WrestleMania 36 and his planned match with Goldberg.

The Big Dog was scheduled to challenge for the Universal Championship against the WWE Hall Of Famer, but he has opted to not perform, putting his health at the priority.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the reason behind that decision was partly because The Miz is sick, and The Usos weren’t happy with the situation. However, it was noted that Roman made the decision himself to pull out.

Meltzer said: “Roman Reigns made the call himself. It was interesting because he was there and made the call and it had to do in some form with Miz being sick and The Usos not being happy about it, but I don’t really know much else.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)

It is unknown at this time if there were more changes to the card when WWE taped the show this week.