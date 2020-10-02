More Details On WWE NXT Leaving Full Sail University

It was recently reported that the WWE NXT brand would be moving out of Full Sail University, relocating to the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL as soon as this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 31 event.

More details have surfaced about the sports entertainment giant’s decision to leave its long-term home in Winter Park, at least temporarily, thanks to a detailed account from Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com. Raj was also the first to report the controversial news on WWE taking over talent Twitch and streaming channels.

WWE has had a close relationship with Full Sail University as the home of the black-and-yellow brand dating back to 2012. Part of their partnership includes involving students from the school in various aspects of the show’s production. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing WWE to tape their weekly episodes on a closed set, it is clearly not practical or worth the potential health risks to bring in students at this time.

WrestlingInc also adds that the university is slowly reopening to students on campus. WWE does currently use some of the meeting rooms and public spaces at Full Sail, which in theory would make it virtually impossible to maintain a completely closed-off set and pose another unnecessary risk – particularly with the multiple outbreaks WWE has already had this year.