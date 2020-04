A bit more information on the tag team that debuted with manager Malcolm Bivens (aka Stokely Hathaway) last week on WWE NXT.

Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh, both Indian born Superstars who signed WWE developmental deals in early 2018, will now simply be going by the names Saurav and Rinku. The two defeated another debuting tag team, Matt Martel and Chase Parker, on this week’s show working under the combined name “Indus Sher”.