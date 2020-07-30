More Information On AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament, ‘The Deadly Draw’

All Elite Wrestling revealed more information on their upcoming women’s tag team tournament, The Deadly Draw, which kicks off on Monday, August 3 on the company’s YouTube channel.

A major twist to the 16-woman tournament is that, much like the old TNA “Lethal Lottery” concept, the pairings will be chosen at random. We could see bitter rivals forced together, newcomers aligned with veterans, or already established duos ripped apart!

Each competitor will draw a colored ball, and whoever draws its twin will be their partner for the single-elimination tournament. According to a graphic that ran on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, “all pairings are final and cannot be appealed”.