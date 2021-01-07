More News On Carlito Not Appearing During WWE Raw Legends Night

Wrestling legend, Fit Finlay is often credited for his work with the women backstage in WWE, and he recently spoke about that role.

The Irishman has spent many years working with the women of the company, and he spoke with the Sitting Ringside podcast, he discussed how he helped transition them from having bra and panties matches to what we see today.

“Well I was assigned to the girls and I was there when I had to work with them during Bra & Panties matches and lingerie matches, pillow fights, turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner matches. Musical chairs, the whole thing. So you [David Penzer] know who I am, you know what makes me tick. So this is really not in my wheelhouse. It’s not who I am so, I did it and I tried my best at it and the girls were doing good but I was getting embarrassed telling these girls how to strip each other off while doing a sunset flip or whatever, whatever it may be so eventually I got the girls and sat most of them down and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know how you feel about this but let me tell you how I feel about it.’ So I told them I was embarrassed but not the job, but how to talk to a girl about how to take and rip clothes off in a wrestling match. It was a little degrading to them I thought, and we all agreed and hugged and high-fived and stuff and made a plan to go, ‘I’m gonna teach you how to wrestle.’ That’s what we did, and then I got my wrist slapped and I got told, ‘This is not what we want. We don’t want girls wrestling like guys. We want them pulling hair, having cat fights and screaming and yelling and wardrobe malfunctions.’ So, I would back off for a day or two or a week or two and they’d go back to wrestling and it was — stubbornly, I just kept plugging on, teaching them how to wrestle and the girls would come to the ring and be in there for about four, five hours a day just to try and get this going and eventually it went more to wrestling. That’s how it went, and then of course, for whatever reason, when WWE decided they did want a women’s wrestling division, of course it was their idea, right? So, I sort of sparked the flame I guess.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)