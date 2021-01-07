Ten Teams Confirmed For 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

You can officially add the makeshift Cruiserweight duo of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas to the list of teams competing in the upcoming NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

In a segment that did not make air on Wednesday night, but was filmed for WWE social media, Swerve asked Atlas to be his partner for the tournament after defeating him in singles action two weeks ago. Atlas agreed on the condition that they not take any shortcuts like Scott did in their recent match.

Ten teams have been officially announced for the single-elimination tournament, which kicks off next Wednesday, January 13 on WWE NXT with two first round matches.