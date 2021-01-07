WWE
Ten Teams Confirmed For 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
You can officially add the makeshift Cruiserweight duo of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas to the list of teams competing in the upcoming NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
In a segment that did not make air on Wednesday night, but was filmed for WWE social media, Swerve asked Atlas to be his partner for the tournament after defeating him in singles action two weeks ago. Atlas agreed on the condition that they not take any shortcuts like Scott did in their recent match.
Ten teams have been officially announced for the single-elimination tournament, which kicks off next Wednesday, January 13 on WWE NXT with two first round matches.
- Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Jake Atlas
- The Way (Austin Theory & Johnny Gargano)
- Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)
- Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong)
- Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze)
- Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)
- Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
- Curt Stallion & August Grey
- Drake Maverick & Killian Dain
- Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)
Sasha Banks Named Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Wrestler Of The Year
Who better than The Boss?
WWE Superstar and current reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has been named the 2020 Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated, surpassing the likes of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
SI.com‘s Justin Barrasso decided this year’s list based on “a combination of the wrestler’s work in the ring, the attention their work garnered, and their overall impact on the business” throughout 2020.
During the year, Banks won the Raw Women’s title, the Smackdown Women’s title and the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles alongside career rival Bayley. She also defeated Asuka at Survivor Series in a battle between the two brand champions, and had two one-on-one bouts against Bayley that ranked among the best WWE matches of the year.
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Former Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley is featured in the latest episode of the “Broken Skull Sessions” with WWE Hall of Fame “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, set to debut this Sunday on the WWE Network.
Above is a short preview of the sit-down interview, in which Bayley creates her Mount Rushmore of women throughout sports entertainment history. She of course included herself first and foremost, before giving a shout-out to her career rival Sasha Banks. Bayley rounded out the set with Lita, for inspiring her to pursue pro wrestling, and Chyna, for bringing something completely unique and different to the business.
NXT UK News: New #1 Contender, Title Match Set For Next Week, Ben Carter Debuts, Aoifye Valkyrie, More
— Highlights from the January 7 edition of NXT UK are above.
— Jinny has formed a new alliance with Joseph Conners that has already paid off in a major way. She defeated Piper Niven in a number one contenders match this week after Conners interfered multiple times. Jinny is now next in line to battle Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
— WWE has officially announced that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship against A-Kid on the January 14 episode. A-Kid earned the opportunity – or death sentence, depending on what mood the big man is in that day – by winning the NXT UK Heritage Cup. He defeated Flash” Morgan Webster in the first round, Noam Dar in the second, and Trent Seven in the finals.
— Ben Carter, the 22-year-old standout who killed it in 2020 and likely would have had his pick of contract offers from any major company if he didn’t have to return to the UK, wrestled his first match for WWE this week. Carter’s arrival was clearly treated as a big deal, as he wrestled Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight Championship in his first time out.
— Below is a really cool vignette/sit-down with Tyler Bate talking about finding himself after a recent loss to A-Kid and the message he’s trying to tell with his style of professional wrestling. There’s also a new vignette for Aoife Valkyrie, who is hopefully headed back to the ring soon after working her last match on December 3.
