Motor City Machine Guns Return To IMPACT Wrestling At Slammiversary

One of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT Wrestling history has returned.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known collectively as the Motor City Machine Guns, made a surprise return in the opening match of tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, answering an open challenge thrown down by Dez Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz.

The Machine guns are former IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, competing together for TNA between 2006 and 2012. Chris Sabin is also a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and an 8-time X-Division Champion.